New law raises interest in incorporating San Tan Valley

A new law passed by the Arizona Legislature paves the way for San Tan Valley to form a city government - an effort that will have to go before voters in an upcoming election.

Incorporation proponents will wait until the new law takes effect Aug. 9 to start a campaign, the San Tan Valley Sentinel reported.

If there is enough support, proponents said the question could be on the ballot as early as November 2018.

Local businesswoman and longtime advocate Tisha Castillo said a committee will be hosting town halls for voters, and also have a website, social media and fliers available with information.

"There's going to be a lot of education, but a lot of that information still has to be gathered because it's a brand-new world than it used to be when we last tried," Castillo said.

A previous effort to incorporate San Tan Valley in 2010 was unsuccessful.

Opponents have said creating a new city would bring tax burdens.

Supporters who attended a June 1 community meeting held by Pinal County District 2 Supervisor Mike Goodman countered that without incorporation, state shared revenue dollars go to other cities and towns because San Tan Valley does not have the standing necessary to claim its share.

Castillo believes changing circumstances in San Tan Valley may shift people's stance on the move.

"We have a lot of threats right now with neighboring municipalities wanting to annex as much as they can for their own communities," Castillo said. "Now we have the chance to either create our own future or end up in somebody else's."

