DPS investigating officer-involved shooting near Payson

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred near Payson Sunday morning, according to Gila County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 9:26 a.m., Gila County sheriff’s deputies received a call of a suicidal subject in the community of Beaver Valley, just north of Payson.

Deputies responded and shots were fired.

Beaver Valley and Whispering Pines Fire Departments were also dispatched to the scene.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the community.

No other details have been released at this time.

