Car full of teens shot at in Phoenix, 1 hit in cheek

Police are still investigating the scene and looking for a suspect. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A car full of teens was shot at in Phoenix Monday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A car full of teens was shot at just before 2 a.m. in Phoenix and one of the teens was hit in the cheek Monday morning, according to police.

An 18-year-old and three teens in the age range of 13 to 17 years old were meeting for a drug transaction near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street when someone shot through the passenger window, striking the 18-year-old in the cheek.

The suspect fled the scene after shooting and none of the other teens were injured.

Police said the 18-year-old is in serious condition but the injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation and police have yet to identify any suspects.

