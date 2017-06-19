Firefighters rescue 2 ill hikers from Dreamy Draw Mountain

The Phoenix Fire Department says it has rescued two hikers who became nauseous and dizzy when they were walking up Dreamy Draw mountain.

Capt. Joe Meier says the man and woman were found in distress Sunday afternoon by fire department crews. Temperatures in the Phoenix area peaked at 112 degrees (44 centigrade) by the afternoon.

Meier says that the hikers were able to walk off the mountain under their own power.

Officials are warning of excessive heat across southern portions of Arizona and Nevada, and throughout California's Central Valley.

