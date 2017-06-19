Naked man pummels patrol vehicle with fists, car while young son in passenger seat

The patrol vehicle was disabled from the repeated hits. (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

The BMW fled the scene with the trooper unable to pursue. (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

The BMW hit a rock embankment and rolled over. (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

A naked man pummeled a patrol vehicle with his fists and car while his son sat in the passenger seat. (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

A man was arrested Sunday after he attacked a patrol vehicle with his fists and his car while his 4-year old son sat in the passenger seat, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Around 8:17 a.m., a trooper responded to a report of a man, identified as Montrais Boyd Sr. of Westminster, California, lying down in the median northbound along I-17 at milepost 325.

A same report advised that Boyd had been involved in a possible domestic violence situation, DPS said.

When a trooper arrived on scene, he stopped behind a black BMW sedan that was blocking traffic in one of the lanes.

That is when the nude Boyd ran towards the patrol vehicle and began striking it with his fists multiple times, DPS said.

The trooper proceeded to drive away from Boyd and stopped in front of the sedan, noticing a passenger inside the BMW. The passenger was later identified as Boyd’s 4-year-old son.

DPS said the naked Boyd entered the BMW, with his son in the passenger seat, and rammed the trooper’s vehicle numerous times.

Boyd then fled the scene in the BMW, driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of the I-17 for over a mile, before losing control of the vehicle. Boyd traveled into the shoulder, re-entered the southbound lanes and then back into the northbound lanes, DPS said.

The trooper was incapable of pursuing the vehicle after it was disabled from the repeated impacts it received by the BMW. Unable to keep up with the vehicle, the trooper lost sights of the BMW around northbound milepost 329.

According to DPS, the BMW ran into a rock embankment and rolled over at milepost 331. Boyd was taken into custody without further incident.

Boyd and his son were transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center for minor bruises and abrasions. They were both treated and released, DPS said.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety was called to assist with the investigation, DPS said. The young boy was reunited with the mother at the hospital.

Boyd was booked into Coconino County jail for aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, felony endangerment, child abuse and criminal damage charges.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.