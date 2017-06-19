Big Surf Waterpark closed Monday after firefighters put out blaze

Firefighters put out a blaze at Big Surf water park in Tempe on Sunday night. (Source: Theresa W.)

Big Surf Waterpark will be closed Monday to assess damages from a fire on Sunday night, according to Big Surf officials.

Several fire crews battled the fire at Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe late Sunday night.

Officials with Tempe Fire Department said the blaze began as an exterior fire and threatened at least three buildings.

Firefighters from Tempe, Scottsdale and Mesa responded to the blaze and said they were beginning to get a knock down of the fire.

Big Surf Waterpark sent out an email stating the water park will be closed on Monday, June 19, to fully assess the damage caused by the structural fire of a restroom facility.

"We had a structural fire at one of our restroom facilities late Sunday evening. Fortunately, and most importantly, no one was injured or harmed in the fire," Big Surf general manager Bob Pena said in the email. "We will be closed Monday to assess any further damage and to clean up and organize the park for Tuesday when we plan to be open for our guests to enjoy our water park."

The cause has not been determined and an investigation is underway.

Pena also thanked the fire departments with Tempe, Scottsdale and Mesa for their quick and decisive response to the incident.

Scottsdale Fire Department assisting Tempe Fire with a 1st alarm fire at Big Surf. pic.twitter.com/15tcwdMQOM — ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) June 19, 2017

