Hedgehog, dogs saved from apartment fire in Phoenix

Damage from an apartment fire in Phoenix Sunday. (18 June 2017) [Source: Phoenix Fire Dept.]

Phoenix fire fighters with a dog rescued from an apartment fire Sunday. (18 June 2017) [Source: Phoenix Fire Dept.]

A hedgehog was rescued from an apartment fire in Phoenix on Sunday. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

A fire at a Phoenix apartment complex in the downtown area Sunday was contained, fire officials said.

The fire was located in a ground level studio at the Garfield Galleria located at 316 W. McDowell Road, said Capt. Joe Meier of the Phoenix Fire Department.

"These apartments are mixed-use having art studios on one side of the complex and living quarters on the other," said Meier.

The firefighters made their way through the building's difficult layout quickly and contained the fire to one unit.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to save two dogs and one hedgehog from the apartment where the fire was contained.

