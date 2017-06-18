Motorcyclist killed in crash on Houston Mesa Road in Payson

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after a collision involving another motorcycle and a vehicle, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 6:44 p.m. on Houston Mesa Road near Milepost 4, according to a news release from the Gila County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and Payson Fire Department responded to the scene where one of the motorcyclists died. Another motorcyclist was transported to a hospital, according to the news release.

The identity of the motorcyclist who died was pending notification of the next of kin, according to the news release.

No additional information was immediately available.

