Adoptive dad of 9 spends Father's Day with family in Surprise

One Valley dad has his hands full on this Father's Day. He and his wife have welcomed dozens of adopted and foster children into their home in Surprise.

"In total we've had 36 in 17 years, and in those 17 years, along the way we've adopted 9," said Eric Eging. He said he and his wife, Victoria, were unable to have biological children. But these parents still have a bustling household full of their kids, whom they adore.

"The kids we've adopted, each have individual needs and every day is a different challenge," Eging said. "They love each other, but they love going after each other, as normal siblings."

Of their nine adopted kids, right now four still live with them, one is visiting from college, and they are also fostering four.

"There are children who need loving homes need parents who can guide them, care for them, help them and make sure their needs are met and some of the wants as well," Eging said.

"Eric had to teach the respect, he taught them love, he taught them accountability," said Victoria Eging. She has been married to Eric for 26 years, and said it's been a joy watch her husband teach these kids that they can be whatever they want to be.

They also said the Valley's non-profits, like Arizona Helping Hands, made it easier for them to become foster parents.

"With our most recent placement, just several days old when he came to us, we needed a crib and so they donated a crib, a mattress, clothing, diapers, wipes, things necessary for daily care," Eging said.

And on this Father's Day, this dad is still just thinking about the kids.

"They still need a Dad and I get to be that dad on a special day, but it's not for me, it's for them," he said.

