Travel trouble: 3 reasons why Arizona's heat wave will delay vacations

Forget about frying an egg.

Temperatures this week, if not longer, across much of Arizona are going to be so hot planes, cars and even boats are going to have a tough time transporting travelers on their summer getaways.



BY AIR:



With Phoenix highs expected to hit 120 degrees, American Airlines sent out this memo to customers on Saturday:



"Extreme heat, which is forecast to impact Phoenix June 19-21, may affect your upcoming travel plans. If your flight is scheduled to arrive and/or depart Phoenix June 19-21 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., we are offering flexibility that will allow you to change your travel plans without a fee. The high temperatures, which will peak between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Phoenix time, could impact flight operations. If you are scheduled to arrive and/or depart Phoenix during this time period, we recommend you change to an earlier or later flight, or connect via a different city, in order to avoid any disruption to your travel plans."



BY LAND:



AAA Arizona reported Friday they're increasing staff to handle an expected spike of stranded drivers.

"As Arizonans brace themselves for this week’s possible record level temperatures, AAA is urging motorists to prepare their vehicles for the heat wave. AAA projects that it will respond to more than 169,000 calls for roadside assistance in Arizona this summer (June 21 – Sept. 23). The most common calls for service will come from drivers facing issues with batteries, tires and lockouts."

BY SEA:



Rising temperatures mean more watercraft enthusiasts are hitting up area lakes, but officials with the City of Peoria Fire Department reported Saturday that the influx will also bring a rise in boat fires.



Fire Capt. Matt Russell attributed some of the causes to include electrical problems, as well as owners not performing routine engine maintenance.

