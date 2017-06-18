Brush fire forces temporary closure of I-17 at State Route 69

A brush fire burning along the I-17 freeway's southbound lanes near Black Canyon City caused authorities to briefly close the freeway at SR69.

Daisy Mountain Fire Dept. spokesman Captain Dave Wilson said the fire was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday near the southbound I-17's Bumble Bee exit.

Wilson said about 60 fire fighters began the initial fire fight with about 30 acres burning near the highway.

Wilson said the Bureau of Land Management teams quickly took over the incident with plans to perform back burns near the freeway.

With the flames so close to the highway, the Arizona Department of Transportation officials briefly closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 at the State Route 69 exit in Cordes Junction.

Drivers should be aware that conditions with these types of fires change rapidly and the highway may have to be closed again before the fire is out.

