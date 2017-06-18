Officer, homeowner treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Phoenix

A police officer and homeowner were treated for smoke inhalation after firefighters put out a house fire Sunday afternoon in north Phoenix.

Smoke was reported coming from the roof and attic of a home in the 18000 block of N. 31st Street, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters treated a Phoenix police officer and the homeowner at the scene for smoke inhalation. The officer and homeowner were not transported to a hospital for evaluation, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

