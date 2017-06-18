Firefighters battle house fire in north Phoenix

Firefighters were battling a house fire Sunday afternoon in north Phoenix, fire officials said.

The fire was reported in the 18000 block of N. 31st Street, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Smoke was reported coming from the roof and attic of the house, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire officials said the homeowner was being treated for smoke inhalation.

No additional information was immediately available.

