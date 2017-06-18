Diana Taurasi breaks WNBA career scoring record

Diana Taurasi breaks WNBA career scoring recordPosted: Updated:
Southwest US preps for 120 temps: Water, water, more water
A potentially record-shattering heat wave is rolling into the Southwest U.S., threatening to bring 120-degree temperatures to parts of Arizona and California.
Phoenix heat wave: Too hot to fly?
A dangerous heat wave is coming to the Valley. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Valley for Saturday morning through next Wednesday night.
Mass overdose at Phoenix bar sends 5 to the hospital
Phoenix police are investigating a drug overdose after five people collapsed at a west Phoenix bar early Saturday morning.
PD: Father fatally shoots adult son after son reportedly 'attacked' him
Phoenix police say a father reportedly shot his adult son during an argument in north Phoenix late Saturday afternoon. His son has since died.
2 Phoenix police officers hurt following rollover crash
Two Phoenix police officers and another person were involved in an accident early Sunday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Mesa PD: Mom and 8-month-old baby missing
A Mesa woman and her 8-month-old baby have been missing since Thursday, police said.
Video: Which scorpion sting is worse? One man finds out
Which scorpion sting is worse? That's not a question many of us want to answer, but there are still a few brave souls daring enough to discover the answer.
Mugshot or campaign photo? AZ governor candidate arrested
If you're an unknown politician a mugshot is not the traditional way to introduce yourself to voters. But Libertarian candidate for governor Merissa Hamilton says she wanted to get arrested.
Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 3
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.
Missing Fitzgerald sailors found in flooded compartments
The US Navy said Saturday that "a number" of missing sailors from the USS Fitzgerald were found in flooded berthing compartments.
Two Phoenix officers hurt following rollover crash
Two Phoenix police officers and a civilian were hurt following a rollover crash 35th and Glendale Avenues
PD: Father fatally shoots adult son after son reportedly 'attacked' him
Phoenix police say a father reportedly shot his adult son during an argument in north Phoenix late Saturday afternoon. His son has since died.
Mass overdose at Phoenix bar sends 5 to the hospital
Phoenix police are investigating a drug overdose after five people collapsed at a west Phoenix bar early Saturday morning.
Arizona governor candidate arrested
If you're an unknown politician a mugshot is not the traditional way to introduce yourself to voters. But Libertarian candidate for governor, Merissa Hamilton says she wanted to get arrested.
Excessive Heat Warning continues
The Excessive Heat Warning continues in parts of Arizona. Kim Quintero has more.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Mesa
Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and one man injured in Mesa.
