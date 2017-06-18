Firefighters deliver twins, reunited with family after 4 years

Zoe and Zoley with the firefighters that helped delivered them four years ago. (Source: Howard WaGGner/News of Maricopa)

Sherese Hicks, her children and the firefighters that helped deliver her twins. (Source: Howard WaGGner/News of Maricopa)

After four years, a woman was reunited with the firefighters that helped deliver her twins.

Sherese Hicks turned to Facebook asking if there was a way for her to meet the firefighters of the Maricopa Fire and Medical Department that helped deliver her two girls.

Maricopa Fire had responded to a maternity call at a Circle K four years ago in the city of Maricopa.

When they arrived, they were able to get her into an awaiting ambulance and Hicks was ready to deliver her twins.

Hicks successfully gave birth to both children while heading toward Chandler and both were a breach birth.

Saturday morning, Hicks brought her twins along with her three other children into the Maricopa Fire Department Station 575 where the rescue personnel was able to meet them.

The firefighters told the kids the whole story of how they helped their mom bring Zoe and Zoley into this world.

Hicks expressed that she hopes they will keep in touch with her family and even alluded to possibly accompanying them on their first day of school.

