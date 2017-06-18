Yavapai County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in an assault incident

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for questioning for her involvement in an assault incident.

Jessica Raymer currently has an arrest warrant with a $25,000 bond for Probation Violation and Shoplifting, but is only wanted for questioning regarding the assault investigation.

On June 3, deputies responded to a 33-year-old female wearing a blood soaked shirt and bleeding from a head wound at the Mountain Club HOA in Prescott.

The woman was seen with a man identified as 32-year-old Brian Bannon.

After searching around the area for Bannon, he was detained after a brief foot chase.

Bannon admitted to some involvement in the assault but also blamed another female, his possible girlfriend who police are suspecting is Raymer.

He said that the female instigated the assault after realizing Bannon was seeing the victim.

Detectives are trying to locate the woman but Bannon has not cooperated with this information.

YCSO is asking the public for information about this incident or the female connected to Bannon. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (928) 771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232.

