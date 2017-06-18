Hiker airlifted from South Mountain after slipping 100 feet

A hiker was airlifted off of South Mountain Sunday morning after falling 100 feet down. Phoenix Fire Department responded to the call around 8 a.m.

Phoenix FD said the hiker lost his footing and slipped about 100 to 150 down before he was able to stop himself and call for help.

Fire crews said the man sustained only minor injuries but was airlifted to a local hospital due to his location and because of how long he was in the heat.

Phoenix Fire Captain Joe Meier reminds hikers to try to hike only early in the morning or late at night and to bring plenty of water and a cell phone with a fully charged battery.

The hiker who fell today was able to use his cell phone to call for help which expedited his rescue.

