Quicken Loans to relocate to downtown Phoenix

The Quicken Loans Arizona office announced they will be moving to the downtown Phoenix One North Central Building in 2018.

As the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, the company has over 1,100 full time team members from the current office space in Scottsdale.

Chief Executive Officer of Quicken Loans Jay Farner says it's important to have an urban center from the vibrant downtown areas to help motivate companies to flourish.

"Over the past 10 years, we have built our Arizona presence from the ground up and we now have a hard-working team that is passionate about both their clients and community," Farner said.

The Quicken Loans Arizona office will join more than 20,000 team members including its affiliates in Detroit and Cleveland with the move, all operating in growing urban cities.

Downtown offices allow Quicken Loans Family Companies to capitalize on business success to create jobs, invest in the community and positively impact the city's presence.

The One North Central Building will have an open styled interior to encourage collaboration among team members, and will feature amenities-centric landscape and contemporary furniture.

The new space is being designed and furnished by dPOP!, a design company based in Detroit that is part of the Quicken Loans family of companies.

Quicken Loans Inc. has closed more than $300 billion of mortgage volume across all 50 states between 2013-2016.

The company has also been ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction for Primary Mortgage Origination" in the United States by J.D. Power for the past seven years.

Quicken Loans creates loan production from web centers in Detroit, Cleveland and Scottsdale.

