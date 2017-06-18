Dangerous heat wave to hit Arizona early next weekPosted: Updated:
Weather Blog
Dangerous heat wave to hit Arizona early next week
A dangerous and potentially deadly heat wave continues across Arizona, with Valley highs likely around 120 by Tuesday.More >
Hot weather dangers: Heatstroke vs. heat exhaustion
As the mercury rises, people need to make sure they are watching for heat-related illnesses, especially when the forecast calls for 115-120 degrees.More >
Prepare for extreme heat early next week
A major heatwave is moving into Arizona starting today, with Valley temperatures reaching 120 by early next week.More >
6 scorpion facts to make your skin crawl
Outside your home, inside the house, these creepy-crawly creatures can be found anywhere.More >
Heat Warnings in the desert? Yes.
The coming heatwave is serious business and officials are concerned about the safety of our most vulnerable residents.More >
Monsoon season: The dew point dilemma
Monsoon season officially begins this week in Arizona. But it wasn't always a set date on the calendar. Many long-time Arizonans will remember a different system for tracking the arrival of the monsoon.More >
High country heat: Has Flagstaff ever hit 100?
With 120-degree heat possible next week, many of you may be thinking about escaping the heat in a place like Flagstaff. Why not?! They have an elevation of 7,000 feet and their average temperature this time of year is in the upper 70's.More >
It's going to be a scorcher! Heat wave headed to Phoenix
Get ready for a major heat wave to come rolling into town this week, bringing sunshine, sweat and some serious triple digit temps. On Tuesday, desert-dwellers lucked out as we soaked in one last day of cooler-than-normal temperatures.More >
Will we hit 122 degrees?
Record heat is moving in. The hottest day will be 118 on Monday, and that is just 4 degrees shy of the all-time record of 122. Could we hit that mark again someday?More >
What the August eclipse will look like in Arizona
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
