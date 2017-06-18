Dangerous heat wave to hit Arizona early next week

A dangerous and potentially deadly heat wave continues across Arizona, with Valley highs likely around 120 by Tuesday.

The entire state is either under an Excessive Heat Warning or a Heat Advisory through Thursday, as issued by the National Weather Service.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Extreme heat]

During this time, the public is urged to limit outdoor activity to early morning or late evening hours. Drink more water than usual. Check on elderly family and small children for any signs of heat-related illnesses. Make sure pets have a cool place with water.

Have an emergency kit in your car with water and first aid in the event of a breakdown. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and sunscreen. Those who work outdoors must take frequent breaks in an air conditioned building and continuously hydrate.

According to the National Weather Service, the record number of consecutive days at 115 or greater in Phoenix is four. That record could be hit next week. Daily high temperature records are also going to be threatened today through Thursday.

The hottest day ever recorded in Phoenix was on June 26, 1990, when Phoenix Sky Harbor reached 122. Highs will flirt with that territory both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Look for a high of 114 in Phoenix this afternoon, with 118 Monday, 120 Tuesday, 119 Wednesday and 115 Thursday. Lows will be in the 80s and low 90s.

This heat is in response to subtropical high pressure building into Arizona from the south. A trough to the north will amplify this high pressure in the coming days.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather blog]

Moisture from this trough may bring isolated thunderstorms to the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains starting this afternoon. These storms will have erratic winds and lightning, but no rain is expected. This set up may spark new wildfires.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued High Pollution Advisories for Ozone for both Pinal and Maricopa Counties through Monday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.