Two Phoenix police officers injured after rollover crash

Two Phoenix police officers and a motorist were injured after a rollover crash Sunday morning in Phoenix, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded around 4 a.m. to the crash at 35th and Glendale Avenues, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The crash occurred when a police vehicle driving northbound on 35th Avenue and a yellow pickup truck collided. The police vehicle rolled over at least once, said Lt. Mark Haimall of the Phoenix Police Department.

One of the injured officers, a 30-year-old woman, hurt her hand after she tried to pull the other officer out of his vehicle. The other officer, a 32-year-old man, was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Around 7 p.m., Phoenix police said the female officer was released from the hospital. The male officer was still in the hospital, but in stable condition.

The motorist, a 31-year-old man, suffered a head injury and was transported to a hospital after he was extricated from his truck. His condition was unknown.

The crash was under investigation.

