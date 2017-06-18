2 Phoenix police officers hurt following rollover crash

2 Phoenix police officers hurt following rollover crashPosted: Updated:
-
Southwest US preps for 120 temps: Water, water, more water
Southwest US preps for 120 temps: Water, water, more waterA potentially record-shattering heat wave is rolling into the Southwest U.S., threatening to bring 120-degree temperatures to parts of Arizona and California.More >A potentially record-shattering heat wave is rolling into the Southwest U.S., threatening to bring 120-degree temperatures to parts of Arizona and California.More >
Phoenix heat wave: Too hot to fly?
When Phoenix had its hottest day on record -- 122 degrees on June 26, 1990 -- airlines grounded all flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for a short time. Could it happen again?More >
PD: Father fatally shoots adult son after son reportedly 'attacked' him
Phoenix police say a father reportedly shot his adult son during an argument in north Phoenix late Saturday afternoon. His son has since died.More >
Mass overdose at Phoenix bar sends 5 to the hospital
Phoenix police are investigating a drug overdose after five people collapsed at a west Phoenix bar early Saturday morning.More >
Mesa PD: Mom and 8-month-old baby missing
A Mesa woman and her 8-month-old baby have been missing since Thursday, police said.More >
Video: Which scorpion sting is worse? One man finds out
Which scorpion sting is worse? That’s not a question many of us want to answer, but there are still a few brave souls daring enough to discover the answer.More >
Mugshot or campaign photo? AZ governor candidate arrested
If you're an unknown politician a mugshot is not the traditional way to introduce yourself to voters. But Libertarian candidate for governor Merissa Hamilton says she wanted to get arrested.More >
Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 3
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Missing Fitzgerald sailors found in flooded compartments
Missing Fitzgerald sailors found in flooded compartmentsThe US Navy said Saturday that "a number" of missing sailors from the USS Fitzgerald were found in flooded berthing compartments.More >The US Navy said Saturday that "a number" of missing sailors from the USS Fitzgerald were found in flooded berthing compartments.More >
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Mesa
Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and one man injured in Mesa.More >
Arizona governor candidate arrested
If you're an unknown politician a mugshot is not the traditional way to introduce yourself to voters. But Libertarian candidate for governor, Merissa Hamilton says she wanted to get arrested.More >
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Mesa
Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and one man injured in Mesa. Full story: http://bit.ly/2sB0BixMore >
Maricopa County heat-associated deaths by the numbers
Our stretch of intense heat is just beginning and it's more than an uncomfortable nuisance, it's downright dangerous. We'll be under heat warnings for several days and these warnings shouldn't be taken lightly. (June 17, 2017)More >
Got sunscreen? This week's forecast is 'no joke'
Got sunscreen? This is the week to slather it on. As Ashlee DeMartino tells us, the upcoming temps are making for a "no joke" forecast with extreme heat in the coming days.More >
