2 Phoenix police officers hurt following rollover crash

Two Phoenix police officers and another person were transported to local hospitals following a rollover accident early Sunday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the call at 35th and Glendale Avenues after 4:40 a.m.

According to Lt.Mark Haimall with Phoenix police, a police car was driving northbound on 35th Avenue when they collided with a yellow pickup truck.

The police vehicle rolled over at least one time.

The other officer, a 32-year-old man, in the rolled vehicle was transported to a trauma center. The officer is in serious condition.

The third patient, a 31-year-old man, suffered a head injury and was also transported to a trauma center after he was extricated from his truck.

Phoenix police officers are investigating the crash.

“Right now, we are still looking at the cameras to see what it can tell us what happened at the intersection,” said Heimall.

