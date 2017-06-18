Twin girls meet the Maricopa firefighters who helped deliver them

Four-year-old -twin girls Zoe and Zoley are getting a chance to meet the firefighters who helped bring them into this world.

Just after midnight one night in February 2013, their mother, Sherese Hicks, went into labor in her car at a Circle K. She called 911.

Maricopa firefighters showed up and helped deliver one of the girls at that gas station. She was a breech birth and had her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck.

The other baby was born in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. She too was breech, both very high-risk births.

Today the two girls are happy and healthy. Their mom brought them to Station 575 Saturday morning to meet the men who were there to deliver them.

