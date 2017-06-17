Neighbors uneasy after shooting at gentleman's club in Phoenix

Police are trying to track down a gunman who opened fire at a Phoenix nightclub, killing a man.

Phoenix police say last Saturday, someone killed James Turner at what used to be the "Plush Gentleman's Club" near 17th street and McDowell Road.

Investigators say Turner was operating an unlicensed strip club. Employees removed the suspect from the club, but he came back in and opened fire.

Phoenix Police tell us on the night of the shooting, that location was not permitted for alcohol or dancers. The victim in this was an interim tenant. The previous tenant was evicted and left behind alcohol, which was being served on the night in question.

Residents who live near the club say it has sent shock waves through their community.

"This is scary," said Meredith Lee, who has lived in the Coronado neighborhood for the past 10 years.

"We have a big support system on Facebook. We have a huge page and we really do communicate," Lee said.

On that Facebook page is a post from a Phoenix police "Community Action Officer," saying the location of the shooting does not have a license to serve alcohol, nor does it have permits for partial nude dancing.

"As long as I can remember, the neighborhood has been concerned about this property, only because its been multiple iterations of a gentleman's club, each one lasting about a year," said Michael Anderson, the president of the Coronado Neighborhood Association.

"There are questions about was it legally operating entity. We're not sure, there are a lot of questions at this point," Anderson said.

Anderson added that the neighbors hope this location does not become another version of a strip club.

"The liquor license is something we objected to when Plush was applying for theirs. It was denied at the city level but at the state level, they approved it," Anderson said.

The Facebook post from police also says they'll keep an eye on this location with random inspections.

"Although we appreciate the police keeping an eye on it, i'ts really up to the community to help them," Anderson said.

"We're trying to get people from other neighborhoods to see the good in Coronado and it'll get better and better, but things like this, you take two steps forward, and one step back," Lee said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness.

