Hot weather dangers: Heatstroke vs. heat exhaustionPosted: Updated:
Hot weather dangers: Heatstroke vs. heat exhaustion
As the mercury rises, people need to make sure they are watching for heat-related illnesses, especially when the forecast calls for 115-120 degrees.More >
Prepare for extreme heat early next week
A major heatwave is moving into Arizona starting today, with Valley temperatures reaching 120 by early next week.More >
6 scorpion facts to make your skin crawl
Outside your home, inside the house, these creepy-crawly creatures can be found anywhere.More >
Heat Warnings in the desert? Yes.
The coming heatwave is serious business and officials are concerned about the safety of our most vulnerable residents.More >
Monsoon season: The dew point dilemma
Monsoon season officially begins this week in Arizona. But it wasn't always a set date on the calendar. Many long-time Arizonans will remember a different system for tracking the arrival of the monsoon.More >
High country heat: Has Flagstaff ever hit 100?
With 120-degree heat possible next week, many of you may be thinking about escaping the heat in a place like Flagstaff. Why not?! They have an elevation of 7,000 feet and their average temperature this time of year is in the upper 70's.More >
It's going to be a scorcher! Heat wave headed to Phoenix
Get ready for a major heat wave to come rolling into town this week, bringing sunshine, sweat and some serious triple digit temps. On Tuesday, desert-dwellers lucked out as we soaked in one last day of cooler-than-normal temperatures.More >
Will we hit 122 degrees?
Record heat is moving in. The hottest day will be 118 on Monday, and that is just 4 degrees shy of the all-time record of 122. Could we hit that mark again someday?More >
What the August eclipse will look like in Arizona
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
6 reasons why mosquitoes love biting you more than others
The monsoon is right around the corner and so are the mosquitoes that come with our summer rains.More >
Southwest US preps for 120 temps: Water, water, more water
Southwest US preps for 120 temps: Water, water, more waterA potentially record-shattering heat wave is rolling into the Southwest U.S., threatening to bring 120-degree temperatures to parts of Arizona and California.More >A potentially record-shattering heat wave is rolling into the Southwest U.S., threatening to bring 120-degree temperatures to parts of Arizona and California.More >
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Mesa
Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and one man injured in Mesa.More >
London fire victim was on phone with parents when she died, lawyer says
Architect Gloria Trevisan was on the phone with her family in Italy when she became part of a grim statistic.More >
Family: Suspect in 4 slayings talked about killing for fun
Family: Suspect in 4 slayings talked about killing for funAuthorities have arrested a man who fatally shot five people in New Mexico on Thursday.More >Authorities have arrested a man who fatally shot five people in New Mexico on Thursday.More >
Man who survived 2003 plunge at Niagara Falls now dies there
Man who survived 2003 plunge at Niagara Falls now dies thereA man who survived a plunge over Niagara Falls without protection in 2003 has died after he went over again, this time in an apparent stunt with an inflatable ball.More >A man who survived a plunge over Niagara Falls without protection in 2003 has died after he went over again, this time in an apparent stunt with an inflatable ball.More >
Mass overdose at Phoenix bar sends 5 to the hospital
Phoenix police are investigating a drug overdose after five people collapsed at a west Phoenix bar early Saturday morning.More >
Swimmin' Scorpions Batman! Woman finds desert critter taking a dip in her pool
Remember the photo of a rattlesnake taking a swim in Lake Pleasant? Well it gets worse. Apparently another Arizona critter like to go for a dip… Scorpions.More >
Avondale woman discovered after two days helpless on her floor
A visit from a city worker may have saved the life of an elderly woman. The woman was found lying, helpless, inside her kitchen after she fell. She had been there on the floor for two days.More >
Valley football coaches rush to save opposing coach's life
Crys Hollen has a lot to be thankful for this Father's Day. The Mesa Mountain View High School freshman football coach and father of four, collapsed on the field last week during a 7 on 7 passing competition with other Valley schools.More >
Kingman woman accused of leaving baby outside without shoes, supervision
A Kingman woman has been arrested after authorities say her baby daughter was left outside without shoes or supervision.More >
Volunteers search for missing Phoenix woman on horseback
It's now been over a month since North Phoenix mother of two, Christine Mustafa went missing, and this morning at 4:30 a.m., another search party, this time on horseback, was back in the desert looking for answers.More >
3 On Your Side
Your passport may not be valid
It’s travel time! That means once-in-a-lifetime vacations or glamorous getaways. Before you go, what’s on your checklist? Flight and hotel? Booked. Bags? Packed. Read all the passport rules for where you’re going? No?!More >
Evacuations remain, several firefighters treated in Highline Fire near Payson
More than 100 homes were evacuated in the Payson area, and six firefighters had to be treated for heat-related illness this week while fighting the Highline Fire near Payson.More >
1 juvenile shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after altercation
A juvenile is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police.More >
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Mesa
Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and one man injured in Mesa. Full story: http://bit.ly/2sB0BixMore >
Avondale woman discovered after two days helpless on her floor
A visit from a city worker may have saved the life of an elderly woman. The woman was found lying, helpless, inside her kitchen after she fell. She had been there on the floor for two days.More >
Getting a passport? Gary Harper has some advice before you do!
Many countries have a six month rule on passports. If your passport is within 6 months of expiring, you may need a new one.More >
A Mesa football coach gets a Father's Day gift of life
When a Mesa football coach collapsed on the field the opposing coaches rushed over to give CPR.More >
Evacuations remain, several firefighters treated in Highline Fire near Payson
More than 100 homes were evacuated in the Payson area, and six firefighters had to be treated for heat-related illness this week while fighting the Highline Fire near Payson.More >
RAW VIDEO: Multiple dry dock boats catch fire at Lake Pleasant
Several boats at Lake Pleasant were destroyed after they caught fire Friday afternoon. Full story: http://bit.ly/2sIalqFMore >
