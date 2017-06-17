Firefighters battle mobile home blaze in Scottsdale

Firefighters battled a mobile home fire in Scottsdale on Saturday. (Source: Scottsdale Fire Department)

Firefighters were battling a mobile home fire Saturday evening in Scottsdale, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported around 4 p.m. at 8780 E. McKellips Road near the Salt River.

The Scottsdale Fire Department and Salt River Fire Department responded to the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

