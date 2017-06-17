Firefighters battle mobile home blaze in Scottsdale

Firefighters battle mobile home blaze in ScottsdalePosted: Updated:
Southwest US preps for 120 temps: Water, water, more water
A potentially record-shattering heat wave is rolling into the Southwest U.S., threatening to bring 120-degree temperatures to parts of Arizona and California.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Mesa
Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and one man injured in Mesa.
London fire victim was on phone with parents when she died, lawyer says
Architect Gloria Trevisan was on the phone with her family in Italy when she became part of a grim statistic.
Family: Suspect in 4 slayings talked about killing for fun
Authorities have arrested a man who fatally shot five people in New Mexico on Thursday.
Man who survived 2003 plunge at Niagara Falls now dies there
A man who survived a plunge over Niagara Falls without protection in 2003 has died after he went over again, this time in an apparent stunt with an inflatable ball.
Mass overdose at Phoenix bar sends 5 to the hospital
Phoenix police are investigating a drug overdose after five people collapsed at a west Phoenix bar early Saturday morning.
Swimmin' Scorpions Batman! Woman finds desert critter taking a dip in her pool
Remember the photo of a rattlesnake taking a swim in Lake Pleasant? Well it gets worse. Apparently another Arizona critter like to go for a dip… Scorpions.
Avondale woman discovered after two days helpless on her floor
A visit from a city worker may have saved the life of an elderly woman. The woman was found lying, helpless, inside her kitchen after she fell. She had been there on the floor for two days.
Valley football coaches rush to save opposing coach's life
Crys Hollen has a lot to be thankful for this Father's Day. The Mesa Mountain View High School freshman football coach and father of four, collapsed on the field last week during a 7 on 7 passing competition with other Valley schools.
Kingman woman accused of leaving baby outside without shoes, supervision
A Kingman woman has been arrested after authorities say her baby daughter was left outside without shoes or supervision.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Mesa
Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and one man injured in Mesa.
Avondale woman discovered after two days helpless on her floor
A visit from a city worker may have saved the life of an elderly woman. The woman was found lying, helpless, inside her kitchen after she fell. She had been there on the floor for two days.
Getting a passport? Gary Harper has some advice before you do!
Many countries have a six month rule on passports. If your passport is within 6 months of expiring, you may need a new one.
A Mesa football coach gets a Father's Day gift of life
A Mesa football coach gets a Father's Day gift of life
When a Mesa football coach collapsed on the field the opposing coaches rushed over to give CPR.
Evacuations remain, several firefighters treated in Highline Fire near Payson
More than 100 homes were evacuated in the Payson area, and six firefighters had to be treated for heat-related illness this week while fighting the Highline Fire near Payson.
RAW VIDEO: Multiple dry dock boats catch fire at Lake Pleasant
Several boats at Lake Pleasant were destroyed after they caught fire Friday afternoon.
