PD: Father fatally shoots adult son after son reportedly 'attacked' him

Phoenix police say a father reportedly shot his adult son during an argument in north Phoenix late Saturday afternoon. His son has since died.

Police say the two men got into an altercation near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road.

"There was a verbal argument between the father and son. During the argument, the son armed himself with a knife and threatened his father," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune. "The father then armed himself and he reported that he shot his son when his son attacked him."

The son was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

The names have not yet been released.

Police say the father is cooperating with investigators, and the investigation is ongoing.

