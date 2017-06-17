Dispute between relatives leads to shooting in north Phoenix

One man was rushed to the hospital Saturday after a shooting in north Phoenix.

Police say two men, who are related, got into an altercation near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road late Saturday afternoon.

Gunfire erupted and one man was shot.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

