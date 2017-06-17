Mugshot or campaign photo? AZ governor candidate arrested

If you're an unknown politician a mugshot is not the traditional way to introduce yourself to voters.

But Libertarian candidate for governor Merissa Hamilton says she wanted to get arrested.

Phoenix police took Hamilton into custody during a small protest in over child care yesterday.

When she refused to get out of the street, police arrested her for obstruction and booked her into jail, she said.

In a Facebook video posted Saturday morning, Hamilton explained why she wanted to get arrested.

"I did this because I haven't fully launched my campaign yet and it would be a good way to go incognito in our jails as a normal person and see how you're treated," Hamilton said.

While she hasn't officially launched her campaign, Hamilton filed paperwork with the state about three weeks ago to run for the state's top job.

Hamilton did make a prior run for office last year as a write-in candidate for the U.S. Senate.

As for the future, that mugshot might make it a little more difficult to remain incognito.

