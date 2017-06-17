Mesa PD: Mom and 8-month-old baby missing

Madeline Frieda Jones, 19, and her 8-month-old son William Jones-Gouchenour have not been seen since Thursday, according to the Mesa Police Department. (Source: Mesa Police Department)

A Mesa woman and her 8-month-old baby have been missing since Thursday, police said.

Madeline Frieda Jones, 19, was last seen with her son William Jones-Gouchenour around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday near McKellips Road and Stapley Drive in Mesa, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Jones is having custodial issues regarding her son and said she was going to see her attorney and some friends. Jones did not see her attorney and she has not been seen or heard from since then, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Police said Jones' family is very concerned for her and the baby's welfare.

Jones was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes, according to the Mesa Police Department.

William weighs about 17 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Anyone with information was asked to call Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.