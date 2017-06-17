High temperatures in Phoenix could mean flight delays next week

How hot will it be in Phoenix next week?

So hot that one airline is warning passengers that they could encounter heat-related delays while traveling through Sky Harbor Airport.

A note was sent out to American Airlines customers arriving and departing Phoenix between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (June 19-21).

A statement from the airline reads:

Extreme heat, which is forecast to impact Phoenix June 19-21, may affect your upcoming travel plans. If your flight is scheduled to arrive and/or depart Phoenix June 19-21 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., we are offering flexibility that will allow you to change your travel plans without a fee. The high temperatures, which will peak between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Phoenix time, could impact flight operations. If you are scheduled to arrive and/or depart Phoenix during this time period, we recommend you change to an earlier or later flight, or connect via a different city, in order to avoid any disruption to your travel plans. You can change your flights by contacting reservations at +1-800-433-7300. Before heading to the airport, be sure to check your flight status on the American Airlines app or ataa.com, and sign up for flight status notifications.

