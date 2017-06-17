WATCH: Fire Dept. video shows home under construction going up in flames

Some compelling new video from the Phoenix Fire Department shows how quickly a small fire can quickly turn into a blazing inferno.

The fire broke out Friday at a house under construction near 42rd Street and Mulberry.

Video shot by firefighters shows how it took just minutes for the home to be consumed by flames.

You can see a neighbor try to use a garden hose to fight the fire, and then other neighbors rush over to try to help.

The flames turned the windows a blazing orange as the fire consumed the interior of the home.

Thankfully, no one was at the home at the time and no one was hurt.

The home was a total loss. Some power lies behind the home were also damaged.

