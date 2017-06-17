Volunteers on horseback search for missing Phoenix woman

It's now been over a month since North Phoenix mother of two, Christine Mustafa went missing, and this morning at 4:30 a.m., another search party, this time on horseback, was back in the desert looking for answers.

This morning's search took this group of volunteers to Cave Creek, in an area of the desert close to where the young mother worked at Walgreens.

"I think we all feel the same way," said neighbor Diane Strand who has been leading the search efforts, adding that, "we would want somebody looking for us, and so this is just a small part of what we can do as a community."

A staging area was set up at Harold's Corral in Cave Creek with a dozen or so searchers on horseback and volunteers with drones. They set out early, before the summer heat set in, and planned to search for four hours, until 9 a.m.

Strand, says they will not give up, will search every weekend, and are determined to find this young mother.

"We're just hoping to look for anything that looks out of place, that can give us an idea that she's out here," Strand said, adding that the area where they searched today in Cave Creek is known for illegal dumping.

Thirty-four-year-old Mustafa disappeared from her north Phoenix home on the evening of May 10 or the morning of May 11, according to family, leaving her keys, wallet and phone behind. She is described by friends and family as being a dedicated mother and hardworking, someone who would never miss work, or leave her children behind.

Mustafa has an 8-month-old with her live in boyfriend, Robert Interval, who was arrested last week and booked in jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. On Thursday, June 8, Interval made his first initial appearance in court, with a bond set for $1 million, although a body has not yet been recovered.

Strand tells us that the desert areas they are focusing on are due to the "inconsistencies in Interval's story," along with information provided by a number of psychics who have reached out to the family.

Mustafa's sister tells 3TV/CBS 5 that she is overwhelmed with the outpouring of help through Strand's volunteer efforts on Facebook, and just wants to find her sister. She also tells us, Mustafa's 8-month-old is in the hands of Child Protective Services right now, while the family goes through the proper custody channels.

Mustafa is survived by her 15-year-old daughter who is overseas with her father, visiting family. Meanwhile, this morning's search focused on Mustafa, and helping to bring closure to the family.

