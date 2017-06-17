Frye Fire fueled by dead vegetation from past fire

Lightning is to be believed the cause of a fire near Safford, Arizona, according to fire officials.

A crew of 239 responded to the 2,084 blaze on June 7.

It is currently 16 percent contained. Crews expect to have the fire contained by July 30.

The fire is being fueled by dead vegetation from the 2004 Nuttal fire.

