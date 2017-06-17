Prepare for extreme heat early next week

A major heatwave is moving into Arizona starting today, with Valley temperatures reaching 120 by early next week.

Strong high pressure that tracked into the region from the subtropics is the driving force behind this relatively long-lasting string of some of the hottest temperatures felt in years, statewide.

Excessive Heat Warnings begin Saturday for Greater Phoenix and most of Arizona, with Heat Advisories for some mountain communities. These alerts will continue through at least Thursday night.

During this time, the public is urged to limit outdoor activity to early morning or late evening hours. Drink more water than usual. Check on elderly family and small children for any signs of heat-related illnesses. Make sure pets have a cool place with water. Have an emergency kit on your car with water and first aid in the event of a breakdown. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and sunscreen. Those who work outdoors must take frequent breaks in an air conditioned building and continuously hydrate.

According to the National Weather Service, the record number of consecutive days at 115 or greater in Phoenix is four. That record could be hit next week. Daily high temperature records are also going to be threatened starting Sunday. The hottest day ever recorded in Phoenix was on June 26, 1990, when Phoenix Sky Harbor reached 122.

Look for a high of 110 in Phoenix Saturday afternoon, with 114 for Father's Day Sunday, 118 Monday, 121 Tuesday, 120 Wednesday and 116 Thursday. Lows will be in the 80s and low 90s.

Humidity will be low, and skies will be generally sunny, but higher dew points moving into the high country from the northeast on Monday and Tuesday may help produce some dry lightning, increasing the fire danger there.

