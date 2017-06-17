Prepare for extreme heat early next weekPosted: Updated:
Prepare for extreme heat early next week
A major heatwave is moving into Arizona starting today, with Valley temperatures reaching 120 by early next week.
6 scorpion facts to make your skin crawl
Outside your home, inside the house, these creepy-crawly creatures can be found anywhere.
Heat Warnings in the desert? Yes.
The coming heatwave is serious business and officials are concerned about the safety of our most vulnerable residents.
Monsoon season: The dew point dilemma
Monsoon season officially begins this week in Arizona. But it wasn't always a set date on the calendar. Many long-time Arizonans will remember a different system for tracking the arrival of the monsoon.
High country heat: Has Flagstaff ever hit 100?
With 120-degree heat possible next week, many of you may be thinking about escaping the heat in a place like Flagstaff. Why not?! They have an elevation of 7,000 feet and their average temperature this time of year is in the upper 70's.
It's going to be a scorcher! Heat wave headed to Phoenix
Get ready for a major heat wave to come rolling into town this week, bringing sunshine, sweat and some serious triple digit temps. On Tuesday, desert-dwellers lucked out as we soaked in one last day of cooler-than-normal temperatures.
Will we hit 122 degrees?
Record heat is moving in. The hottest day will be 118 on Monday, and that is just 4 degrees shy of the all-time record of 122. Could we hit that mark again someday?
What the August eclipse will look like in Arizona
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.
6 reasons why mosquitoes love biting you more than others
The monsoon is right around the corner and so are the mosquitoes that come with our summer rains.
Lower temperatures for Sunday and Monday
Temperatures are taking a tumble Sunday and Monday before stifling heat invades Arizona by the end of the new week.
