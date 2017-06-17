DNA testing pending for baby who may be missing girl

A DNA test will be performed determine if a baby girl left at a church this week is the same infant officials have been searching for in three states, Nevada authorities said.

Nevada Attorney General's office is facilitating the procedure involving the baby and the potential parents, said North Las Vegas police Officer Aaron Patty.

A spokeswoman for state Attorney General Adam Laxalt declined to comment on what she called a pending matter.

Octavia Jackson and Nicholios Nealy, thought to be the mother and father, have been jailed in Arizona for refusing to provide information on the missing baby Jackson born in Las Vegas in February.

The couple previously lived in California.

Patty said the cases are being linked for now because of the timing of the newfound baby, but that the identity is still inconclusive.

The baby is healthy and is now in protective custody.

