IRS: 2 Arizona women are accused of filing false tax returns

Two Arizona women are accused of filing false tax returns for themselves and their friends.

Authorities say Carlita Frances O'Neal and Jeannine Clark were indicted by a federal grand jury last month for conspiracy to defraud the United States and false claims.

They say O'Neal also was charged with theft of public money.

O'Neal was arrested by Internal Revenue Service special agents in Phoenix on June 8 while Clark turned herself in.

The indictment alleges O'Neal and Clark prepared and filed fraudulent federal income tax returns for themselves and their acquaintances using made up income and withholding information to qualify for tax credits.

Between 2011 and 2013, O'Neal and Clark prepared and filed about 75 fraudulent tax returns which falsely claimed tax refunds totaling more than $336,000.

