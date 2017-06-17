Suspected overdose at Phoenix bar send 5 to the hospital

Phoenix police are investigating a possible drug overdose after five people collapsed at a west Phoenix bar early Saturday morning.

At approximately 1 a.m., officers responded to the Nugget bar near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road for a possible drug overdose.

Witnesses told Phoenix police that five people used an unknown substance when they became unresponsive.

The victims were sent to the nearest hospitals in serious condition.

