Suspected overdose at Phoenix bar send 5 to the hospital
Family: Suspect in 4 slayings talked about killing for fun
Man who survived 2003 plunge at Niagara Falls now dies there
London fire victim was on phone with parents when she died, lawyer says
Architect Gloria Trevisan was on the phone with her family in Italy when she became part of a grim statistic.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Mesa
Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and one man injured in Mesa.
Avondale woman discovered after two days helpless on her floor
A visit from a city worker may have saved the life of an elderly woman. The woman was found lying, helpless, inside her kitchen after she fell. She had been there on the floor for two days.
Kingman woman accused of leaving baby outside without shoes, supervision
A Kingman woman has been arrested after authorities say her baby daughter was left outside without shoes or supervision.
Woman sues casino that gave her steak dinner instead of $43 million jackpot
A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house.
Evacuations remain, several firefighters treated in Highline Fire near Payson
More than 100 homes were evacuated in the Payson area, and six firefighters had to be treated for heat-related illness this week while fighting the Highline Fire near Payson.
Dirty Dining June 16th: Worst offenders showing signs of improvement
Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."
Phoenix heat wave: Too hot to fly?
When Phoenix had its hottest day on record -- 122 degrees on June 26, 1990 -- airlines grounded all flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for a short time. Could it happen again?
When a Mesa football coach collapsed on the field the opposing coaches rushed over to give CPR.
This week we look back at some of the restaurants with the most health code violations, to see whether they have made any improvements on their next health inspection.