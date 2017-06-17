Mass overdose at Phoenix bar sends 5 to the hospital

Phoenix police are investigating a drug overdose after five people collapsed at a west Phoenix bar early Saturday morning.

At approximately 1 a.m., officers responded to the Nugget bar near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road for multiple drug overdoses.

According to Phoenix Fire Department, five people both males and females between the ages of 25 and 47 were taken to the hospital after they overdosed on an unknown substance.

Crews arrived on scene and found the five people in various degrees of altered mental status and with bystanders performing CPR on one person. A few patients told first responders that they thought they were snorting cocaine but did not know what the substance actually was.

Phoenix fire upgraded the incident to a first alarm medical call with 30 firefighters responding.

Patients were transported to three different emergency rooms. The person who was receiving CPR was conscious on arrival at the ER. The incident is now under investigation by Phoenix police.

