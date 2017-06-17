Avondale woman discovered after two days helpless on her floor

A visit from a city worker may have saved the life of an elderly woman.

The woman was found lying, helpless, inside her kitchen after she fell. She had been there on the floor for two days.

An Avondale city worker, Amelia Isidoro, dropped by the woman's home to pick her up to bring her to the senior center. Isidoro first tried to call but there was no answer, and then when she went up tot he door, she heard a cry for help and called 911.

After a worker at the apartment complex got the door open, they discovered the elderly woman in her kitchen and found out that she had been there for two days.

Isidoro is being called a hero, but she says she was just doing her job.

"Everyone was calling me a hero, but I was trained for this," she said. " I was doing my job; I don't consider myself a hero.

At last word, the woman is still in the hospital, but is expected to be ok.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.