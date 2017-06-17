Mercury win; Taurasi scores 15 but falls short of making history

History will have to wait.

Diana Taurasi entered Friday night's game against the Chicago Sky 29 points from becoming the WNBA's all-time leading scorer. Taurasi scored 15 in an 86-78 win, moving the Mercury to 6-4 on the season.



"I’m not chasing it. When it comes it comes. I am not going to go out there and try to get points to break the record. If you play basketball for long enough and you do it the right way it will come. And when it does, I will be happy, and if it doesn’t come, it’s cool," said Taurasi.



Brittney Griner led the Mercury in scoring with 27.

Griner & Taurasi helped the Mercury defense with several 4th-quarter stops to secure the win.

"It would have been nice to do it in front of these fans who have been here, a lot of them for the 21 years that we have been here. A lot of them for my whole career," she said. "But you know, going home my parents will be there, my family and I am sure a lot of Phoenix fans will travel as well so that will be cool too.

Taurasi is now 14 points from breaking Tina Thompson's all-time scoring mark. Her next chance is Sunday in Los Angles, down the road where she grew up in Chino, CA.

