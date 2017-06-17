Glendale woman pleads for return of late husband's stolen military tags

A Glendale woman is heartbroken after an irreplaceable memento from her late husband's military service was stolen.

"He was a proud veteran, very proud," said Brenda Sample said of her husband, Sam, of his 22-year service in the Navy.

'He was in the Persian Gulf he was also in the Vietnam War," she said.

He served in several states and countries. Sadly, he passed away in 2011, leaving behind a very precious memento.

"Beat up and crunched as they were, they were a memory of something to hold onto," she said.

Then, her car got ransacked.

"His dog tags were taken," Sample said. "Those were the only tags we had."

Sample wanted to pass the tags along to her two sons. It's not only a symbol of the love she has for her husband. It's also a symbol of respect and admiration for his service.

She has a message to the thief or thieves - do the right thing.

"Drop them at the door in the middle of the night, I don't care," she said.

