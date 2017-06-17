10 hot spots to keep cool in Phoenix this summer

With our temperatures skyrocketing, all anyone can talk about these days is where to go to keep cool.

And even though Phoenix is facing record heat this week, there are still plenty of places in Phoenix to chill out. (Literally!)

We have a list of 10 places you (and the kids) can go to keep cool around town this summer.

Water parks Movies Odysea Aquarium Staycation at local resort Museums Libraries Malls Restaurants with patio misters Splash pads Hit the gym

1. Water parks

In our dry desert, we're lucky enough to boast multiple water parks! Some of the favorites are Wet-n-Wild in north Phoenix, Big Surf in Tempe and Mesa Golfland-Sunsplash.

2. Movies

What better place to chill out for a couple of hours than in a dark, cool theater. You've got your choice of dozens of theaters around town. AMC offers luxurious recliners in many of its theaters. Harkins helps parents stick to a budget with its Harkins Summer Movie Program, which ends up being less than a couple of bucks a movie.

3. Odysea Aquarium

Spend the day in the cool temps of the brand new Odysea Aquarium in Scottsdale. Discounted admission is offered in the evenings and the Aquarium offers season passes. You can even take the plunge and swim with the Dolphins at Dolphinaris.

4. Staycation at a local resort

Many of the Valley's high-end resorts offer rock-bottom pricing during the slow summer months. That means a family "staycation" at a resort becomes very affordable. Lots of places offer cool fun for the kids like water slides and lazy rivers. And get ready to cool your heels and hang ten. The Westin Kierland even has a flow rider to ride the waves.

5. Museums

From art to science to kids, there's something for everyone offered in Valley museums. Many places offer discounts of summer or for annual passes. Check out the Arizona Science Center, the Children's Museum of Phoenix and the Phoenix Art Museum. There's even a Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting and the Musical Instrument Museum (the MIM.)

6. Libraries

Spend some time in the cool stacks of local libraries and improve your mind as well as your mood. And there's more for you besides books. Libraries around town offer plenty of summer programs, including book clubs, teen events and child's classes.

7. Malls

Hit the mall! Even though open-air markets like Desert Ridge have become almost the norm, there are still some indoor malls where you can shop 'til you drop, eat a great meal and even get some exercise... all in the air-conditioned comfort of a mall. Scottsdale Fashion Square and Paradise Valley Mall PV Mall are full of shops big and small, as well as a food court and movie theater.

8. Restaurants with patio misters

The days are hot but the evenings are just warm, so why not dine on the patio at your favorite restaurants. Most eateries with outdoor seating feature misters now, so make sure you pick a place with a cool mist guaranteed through dinner.

9. Splash pads

You'll find splash pads for the kiddos all around the Valley. the best part? They're FREE! Check out the great ones at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix and Kierland Commons in Scottsdale.

10. Hit the gym!

It may sound counter-intuitive to send you to the gym to sweat, but it's too hot to exercise safely outside, so head to the cool, air-conditioned gym to avoid the scorching temps outside.

(Bonus idea: ice cream!)

Some of the Valleys favorite icy treats are sure to cool you off. Try:

-Creamistry (multiple locations)

-Churn (5223 N. Central)

-Baked Bear (Scottsdale & Tempe locations)

-Good ol' Baskin Robbins (multiple locations)

