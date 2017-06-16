Fire guts home in Phoenix Friday evening

A fire ripped through a home under construction near Osborn and 40th Street in Phoenix Phoenix Friday evening .

Phoenix Fire Department spokesman Capt. Larry Subervi said the house was engulfed in flames as fire crews arrived on scene along the 4200 block of east Mulberry shortly before 6 p.m.

There was no one in the home at the time the fire broke out.

"When our fire fighters pulled up there were people trying to put it out with a garden hose," said Subervi. Their efforts were fruitless, the home is a complete loss.

Subervi said the fire crews job was complicated by downed power lines behind the home.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

