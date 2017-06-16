Coyotes restructure front office under Barroway

The Arizona Coyotes have made changes to their front office under owner Andrew Barroway.

President and CEO Anthony LeBlanc and president of hockey operations Gary Drummond stepped down from their duties on Friday, with general counsel Ahron Cohen named as the new COO.

[RELATED: Coyotes' LeBlanc, Drummond out; search on for new CEO]

The Coyotes will search for a new chief executive officer.

Arizona also announced that Cohen and general manager John Chayka will serve as alternate governors who will report directly to Barroway.

Barroway bought out the Coyotes' minority owners on Monday in a deal the NHL hopes will help keep the team in Arizona long-term.

LeBlanc and Drummond were part of IceArizona, which purchased the Coyotes from the NHL in 2013.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.