Dirty Dining June 16th: Worst offenders showing signs of improvement

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.

This week we look back at some of the restaurants with the most health code violations, to see whether they have made any improvements on their next health inspection. Here are the results:

George and Son Asian Cuisine

3049 W Agua Fria Highway

Phoenix

April 2016 – 6 violations

May 2016 – 0 violations

Firerock Country Club

16000 E. Firerock Country Drive

Fountain Hills

April 2016 – 6 major violations

April 2016 – 0 violations

Pho Bamboo

1933 W. Main Street

Mesa

March 2016 – 7 violations

June 2016 – 3 violations

Chou’s Kitchen

1250 E. Apache Blvd

Tempe

January 2016 – 7 violations

March 2016 – 1 violation



Charley’s Place

4324 W. Thunderbird Rd

Glendale

February 2016 – 9 violations

May 2016 – 2 violations

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores



Chang Lee Restaurant

13600 N. 99th Avenue

Sun City

85351

Nino’s Pizzeria

5800 W. Peoria Avenue

Glendale

85302

Jester’s

1515 N. Gilbert Road

Gilbert

85234

Carrie’s Café

13576 Camino Del Sol

Sun City West

85375

Café Rio

2501 W. Happy Valley Road

Phoenix

85027

Taco Bell

4080 S. Gilbert Road

Chandler

85249





Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.