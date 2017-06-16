Dirty Dining June 16th: Worst offenders showing signs of improvement

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.

This week we look back at some of the restaurants with the most health code violations, to see whether they have made any improvements on their next health inspection. Here are the results:

George and Son Asian Cuisine
3049 W Agua Fria Highway
Phoenix
April 2016 – 6 violations
May 2016 – 0 violations

Firerock Country Club
16000 E. Firerock Country Drive
Fountain Hills
April 2016 – 6 major violations
April 2016  – 0 violations

Pho Bamboo
1933 W. Main Street
Mesa
March 2016 – 7 violations
June 2016 – 3 violations

Chou’s Kitchen
1250 E. Apache Blvd
Tempe
January 2016 – 7 violations
March 2016 – 1 violation


Charley’s Place
4324 W. Thunderbird Rd
Glendale
February 2016 – 9 violations
May 2016 – 2 violations

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores
 

Chang Lee Restaurant
13600 N. 99th Avenue
Sun City
85351

Nino’s Pizzeria
5800 W. Peoria Avenue
Glendale
85302

Jester’s
1515 N. Gilbert Road
Gilbert
85234

Carrie’s Café
13576 Camino Del Sol
Sun City West
85375

Café Rio
2501 W. Happy Valley Road
Phoenix
85027

Taco Bell
4080 S. Gilbert Road
Chandler
85249


 

