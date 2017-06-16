Wildfires in Cedar Creek prompt pre-evacuation notice for residents

Firefighters are battling several road-side wildfires Friday afternoon on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation, prompting officials to issue a pre-evacuation notice.

The fires were burning along Highway 73 between Canyon Day and Cedar Creek. The blazes were burning in a "Pinyon Juniper Forest Type," fire officials said.

The wildfire has burned 400 acres and was zero percent contained.

Fire officials said multiple resources were deployed to the fire, including heavy air tankers.

Highway 73 from Canyon Day to Carrizo Junction is closed until further notice.

A pre-evacuation notice has been issued for Cedar Creek residents, which means residents should be on standby in case an evacuation is ordered.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

