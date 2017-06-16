Valley football coaches rush to save opposing coach's life

Mountain View HS freshman football coach Crys Hollen collapsed on the field last week (Source: You Caring)

Crys Hollen has a lot to be thankful for this Father's Day.

The Mesa Mountain View High School freshman football coach and father of four collapsed on the field last week during a 7 on 7 passing competition with other Valley schools.

"I just remember we were playing and trying to make my team better and competing, and then I am waking up in the hospital," said Hollen.

The 42-year-old coach was in serious distress, with a life-threatening heart problem, ventricular fibrillation.

Opposing coaches from Queen Creek's Casteel High School and Mesa's Skyline High School immediately rushed over to help.

They gave Hollen CPR, then used a defibrillator until paramedics arrived.

Doctors believe it made all the difference.

"For me, the reason I want to get this story out there is just to thank those guys," said Hollen. "I really couldn't thank them enough "If it had been in different situation, I wouldn't be here. I'm very thankful those guys stepped up and reacted the way they did so quickly."

Coach Hollen is hoping the quick action of the opposing coaches will show others the importance of getting involved when people need help.

It has already taught his children how precious life is.

"Typically kids think their parents will always be there, and so I think its made them more aware of the fact I could have been gone, as well," said Hollen.

A You Caring account has been set up to help Hollen pay some of his medical bills.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.