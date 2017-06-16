NEW: AZ Congressman Trent Franks named on Virginia shooter's list

The lone gunman who opened fire on Republican congressman in Virginia this week was carrying a list that included Arizona Rep. Trent Franks' name, according to CBS News.

Also on that list are Reps. Mo Brooks, from Alabama, and Jeff Duncan, from South Carolina, CBS reported Friday. All three lawmakers belong to the House Freedom Caucus, which is known for its conservative views.

The list is not being considered an "assassination list," but it was clear the shooter had focused on specific individuals, including Franks, a CBS report says.

Franks' office directed all questions to the Capitol Police Department, saying, "We have no comment at this time as there is an ongoing investigation."

Franks was elected to Congress in 2002 and is one of the most conservative members. He's also a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, backing the commander-in-chief's controversial Muslim ban earlier this year.

Last month, Franks blamed the "left" for creating a "tense" and  "confrontational" culture around politics. 

Franks did not attend the Congressional baseball game where the shooting happened.

