Rescuers assist child stranded in tree in Verde River

A rescue operation is underway to reach a child who is stranded in a tree along the Verde River after tipping over in a raft.

According to Rural Metro officials two boys, ages 4 and 7, were in a raft in the river when it tipped over.

The 7-year-old became stranded in a tree and in the the Verde River.

There are no reported injuries from this incident and rescuers are making their way to the area now.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.