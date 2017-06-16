Multiple dry dock boats catch fire at Lake Pleasant

Fire crews put out boats that caught fire at Lake Pleasant Friday. (16 June 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS5 News]

Several boats in dry storage caught fire at Lake Pleasant Friday. (16 June 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS5 News]

Several boats at Lake Pleasant were destroyed after they caught fire Friday afternoon.

According to Maricopa County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Calbert Gillett a fire began on one boat and spread to four others in the dry storage facility at the lake right around noon. All five boats were destroyed.

Gillett said the heat from the fire also damaged three boats that were near the fire.

There were no injuries reported from the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

Boat on fire at Lake Pleasant Regional Park near Scorpion Bay. Emergency responders on the scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TUGsH1iaIS — Maricopa County Park (@MCParks) June 16, 2017

